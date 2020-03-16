Millie Young of Grand Junction, CO passed away March 3, 2020 at her home, at the age of 89. She was born in Bisbee, AZ on November 17, 1930 to George and Jane Miskovich.

Millie came to Dos Cabezas as a young girl, graduated from Willcox High School in 1948 and graduated from Arizona State University in 1951 with a teaching degree.

In 1954 she married Roy Lee Young, who survives her. She is also survived by her sons Lee (Susan) and Jeff (Vicki) along with 3 grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Milo Miskovich.

Per her request no services will be held and cremation has taken place.

