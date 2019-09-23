National Weather Service

WILLCOX — At 8:45 p.m. MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Willcox, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include Willcox and Bowie.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

