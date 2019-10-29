Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue responded to the Love's Truck Stop in Benson this morning in response to a report of a possible sighting of a missing person.
Norbert Anthony Dantzman, 89 years of age, from Sawyer County Wisconsin was last seen in Winter Wisconsin on August 30, 2019 at a motel and his family has not been able to contact him since that time.
A family member provided details about the missing man to local law enforcement last night in Benson which prompted the search this morning. The information received indicated that a man matching the description of Mr. Dantzman was seen at the Love's Truck Stop on Saturday.
Initial details of this case indicate that the family may have travelled to Benson in the past and/or had some ties to the area.
A Search and Rescue canine conducted an initial search of the area without success and a secondary search is underway.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
If anyone sees this individual, it is important to alert local authorities.
