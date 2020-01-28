• Representatives from the Federal Communications Commission Consumer Affairs Division will meet with the public to discuss robocalls, scams and other telecommunications-related issues in Willcox on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
• Take3 piano trio will perform live at the Willcox Historic Theater on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m.
• Paint Night at Studio 128 is Wednesday, Feb. 1. E-mail studio128.manager@gmail.com.
• A Hospitality Bootcamp, sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, Local First Arizona, Willcox Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture and the City of Willcox, will be offered at Cochise College’s Willcox Center on Friday, Feb. 7, from 7:30-9 a.m.
• The February Brown Bag History Talk at Studio 128 will feature Christine Reid, who will talk on Pearl Hart, the Lady Bandit. The Brown Bag History Talk will take place Thursday, Feb. 13, at noon.
• Instrumentalist Maiah Wynne will perform live at Willcox Historical Theater on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
• WASA will offer games, crafts snacks and a movie to children during Parent’s Night Out on Friday, Feb. 14, from 6-9 p.m., at the Willcox Community Center.
• The 24 Hours of Lemons La Carrera Arizona will take place Feb. 29 and March 1, at Inde Motorsports Ranch, in Willcox. Go to www.24hoursoflemons.com.
• Every Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Cataract Cowboys play a free concert of western music at Rex Allen Museum, 150 N. Railroad Ave.
• Seniors who need help with technology, such as setting up a phone, signing up for mobile coupons for a grocery store or accomplishing things on a computer, are invited to come to the Rose Allan Senior Learning Center at 990 W. Scott St. on Wednesdays, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• Wanted: Willcox Desperados. Free Western entertainment gunfights take place Saturdays at 1 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. For more information call 520-384-2272 or visit www.cattlecapitol.com.
• Jam sessions will be held the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 2-4 p.m. at Studio 128, 128 N. Railroad Ave., Willcox. No electric amplified instruments and no drum kits. Free to the public. For more information call 520-766-3335.
• Writers’ Bloc, the Willcox writers’ group, meets the fourth Wednesday of every month this year at the Elsie S. Hogan Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Writers are asked to bring something to share.
• The Rose C. Allan Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The center offers game night, special programs, use of exercise equipment, etc. The Senior Center is located at the corner of Scott and Bowie streets in Willcox.
Have something for What’s Happening? Send it to: editor@eacourier.com.
