• The Southeastern Arizona Farm and Ranch Trade Show 2020 is Wednesday, Feb. 12, starting at 7:30 a.m., at Willcox Community Center Park.
• The February Brown Bag History Talk at Studio 128 will feature Christine Reid, who will talk on Pearl Hart, the Lady Bandit. The Brown Bag History Talk will take place Thursday, Feb. 13, at noon.
• Instrumentalist Maiah Wynne will perform live at Willcox Historical Theater on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
• Valentine’s raffle tickets for a heart necklace are available at the NCCH Auxiliary Gift Shop. A bake sale, starting at 8 a.m., will take place Friday, Feb. 14 at NCCH. The drawing will be at noon.
• A Sweetheart Community Dance is Friday, Feb. 14, 6-8 p.m., at the Bowie School gymnasium.
• WASA will offer games, crafts snacks and a movie to children during Parent’s Night Out on Friday, Feb. 14, from 6-9 p.m., at the Willcox Community Center.
• The Great Backyard Bird Count is Saturday, Feb. 15, 9-11 a.m., at Chiricahua National Monument.
• A free showing of the film “Silo: Feeding the World Comes at a Cost,” hosted by the Willcox Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, will take place Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Willcox High School Auditorium.
• E.S. Hogan Community Library will host a program educating adults about scams, Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Presenter is Kristin Gray from American Southwest Credit Union in Sierra Vista.
• The 24 Hours of Lemons La Carrera Arizona will take place Feb. 29 and March 1, at Inde Motorsports Ranch, in Willcox. Go to www.24hoursoflemons.com.
• The Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture winter mixer is Wednesday, March 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Valley TeleCom. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/y57f3ljf.
• A stargazing party will take place at Chiricahua National Monument on Saturday, March 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Go to https://www.nps.gov/chir/index.htm.
• The 14th annual Rex Allen Museum Car Show will take place on Railroad Avenue in Willcox on Saturday, March 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The third annual Gila Valley Comic-Con is March 27-28, on the Thatcher campus of Eastern Arizona College. go to www.gilavalleycomiccon.com.
• The Encore Dance Dancing on the Green Golf Tournament is Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Twin Lake Golf Course.
• Every Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Cataract Cowboys play a free concert of western music at Rex Allen Museum, 150 N. Railroad Ave.
• Seniors who need help with technology, such as setting up a phone, signing up for mobile coupons for a grocery store or accomplishing things on a computer, are invited to come to the Rose Allan Senior Learning Center at 990 W. Scott St. on Wednesdays, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• Wanted: Willcox Desperados. Free Western entertainment gunfights take place Saturdays at 1 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. For more information call 520-384-2272 or visit www.cattlecapitol.com.
• Jam sessions will be held the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 2-4 p.m. at Studio 128, 128 N. Railroad Ave., Willcox. No electric amplified instruments and no drum kits. Free to the public. For more information call 520-766-3335.
• The Rose C. Allan Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The center offers game night, special programs, use of exercise equipment, etc. The Senior Center is located at the corner of Scott and Bowie streets in Willcox.
Have something for What’s Happening? Send it to: editor@eacourier.com.
