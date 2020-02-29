• The Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture winter mixer is Wednesday, March 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Valley TeleCom. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/y57f3ljf.
• The annual Gila Valley Bridal Fair will take place on Safford’s Main Street on Saturday, March 7, from noon to 5 p.m.
• The music and ministry of Art & Wanda Peace will take place at Wynne Chapel on Sunday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m. Call 520-826-3353.
• Sunsites Gem & Mineral Club will meet Monday, March 9, at 7 p.m., at Sunsites Community Center, Treasure Road in Pearce. The public is welcome.
• Willcox Ladies Golf Club will meet at the Willcox Elks Lodge Lounge on Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m., for a short meeting on the 2020 season. Golfers of any skill level are invited.
• A stargazing party will take place at Chiricahua National Monument on Saturday, March 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Go to https://www.nps.gov/chir/index.htm.
• The third annual Gila Valley Comic-Con is March 27-28, on the Thatcher campus of Eastern Arizona College. go to www.gilavalleycomiccon.com.
• The Encore Dance Dancing on the Green Golf Tournament is Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Twin Lake Golf Course.
• The famous Liberty Quartet will perform Southern Gospel at Wynne Chapel on Saturday, March 28, at 6 p.m. Call 520-826-3353.
• Head Start and Early Head Start are taking applications for enrollment. Children born between Sept. 1, 2015, and August 31, 2017, are eligible. For more information call 520-384-0016 or visit the Head Start Center, 501 W. Stewart St., Willcox.
• Every Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Cataract Cowboys play a free concert of western music at Rex Allen Museum, 150 N. Railroad Ave.
• Seniors who need help with technology, such as setting up a phone, signing up for mobile coupons for a grocery store or accomplishing things on a computer, are invited to come to the Rose Allan Senior Learning Center at 990 W. Scott St. on Wednesdays, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• Wanted: Willcox Desperados. Free Western entertainment gunfights take place Saturdays at 1 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. For more information call 520-384-2272 or visit www.cattlecapitol.com.
• Jam sessions will be held the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 2-4 p.m. at Studio 128, 128 N. Railroad Ave., Willcox. No electric amplified instruments and no drum kits. Free to the public. For more information call 520-766-3335.
• The Rose C. Allan Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The center offers game night, special programs, use of exercise equipment, etc. The Senior Center is located at the corner of Scott and Bowie streets in Willcox.
Have something for What’s Happening? Send it to: editor@eacourier.com.
