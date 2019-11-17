The 40th annual LCO Beta Holiday House is Friday, Nov. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Willcox Elks Lodge No. 2131.
Developing a Vision for Downtown Willcox discussion will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Keeling-Schaefer Vineyards Tasting Room, 154 N. Railroad Ave, Willcox. RSVP at tinyurl.com/y2slje5s or call 520-507-6992.
The annual Christmas Light Parade and Craft Fair is Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 9 p.m. on Railroad Avenue in Willcox.
Holiday Mercado, featuring Native American art, pottery, jewelry, carvings and more, will take place Dec. 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
The Silver City Holiday Artisan Market is Dec. 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce Conference Center, 3031 Highway 180 East, Silver City, N.M.
The Willcox Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture annual meeting will take place Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 6-8 p.m., at 312 W. Stewart St.
Every Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Cataract Cowboys play a free concert of western music at Rex Allen Museum, 150 N. Railroad Ave.
Seniors who need help with technology, such as setting up a phone, signing up for mobile coupons for a grocery store or accomplishing things on a computer, are invited to come to the Rose Allan Senior Learning Center at 990 W. Scott St. on Wednesdays, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Wanted: Willcox Desperados. Free Western entertainment gunfights take place Saturdays at 1 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. For more information call 520-384-2272 or visit www.cattlecapitol.com.
Jam sessions will be held the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 2-4 p.m. at Studio 128, 128 N. Railroad Ave., Willcox. No electric amplified instruments and no drum kits. Free to the public. For more information call 520-766-3335.
Writers’ Bloc, the Willcox writers’ group, meets the fourth Wednesday of every month this year at the Elsie S. Hogan Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Writers are asked to bring something to share.
The Rose C. Allan Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The center offers game night, special programs, use of exercise equipment, etc. The Senior Center is located at the corner of Scott and Bowie streets in Willcox.
