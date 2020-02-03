• A Hospitality Bootcamp, sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, Local First Arizona, Willcox Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture and the City of Willcox, will be offered at Cochise College’s Willcox Center on Friday, Feb. 7, from 7:30-9 a.m.
• The NCCH Auxiliary will hold its Music of the Heart NCCH Auxiliary fund-raiser at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Willcox United Methodist Church, 124 S. Curtis Ave., followed by refreshments. Donations accepted and all proceeds benefit NCCH and the auxiliary scholarships.
• A free presentation on the geology of The Grand Canyon, sponsored by Sunsites Gem and Mineral Club, will take place Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m., at Sunsites Community Center, 1216 E Treasure Rd., in Pearce.
• The February Brown Bag History Talk at Studio 128 will feature Christine Reid, who will talk on Pearl Hart, the Lady Bandit. The Brown Bag History Talk will take place Thursday, Feb. 13, at noon.
• Instrumentalist Maiah Wynne will perform live at Willcox Historical Theater on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
• Valentine’s raffle tickets for a heart necklace are available at the NCCH Auxiliary Gift Shop. A bake sale, starting at 8 a.m., will take place Friday, Feb. 14 at NCCH. The drawing will be at noon.
• WASA will offer games, crafts snacks and a movie to children during Parent’s Night Out on Friday, Feb. 14, from 6-9 p.m., at the Willcox Community Center.
• E.S. Hogan Community Library will host a program educating adults about scams, Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Presenter is Kristin Gray from American Southwest Credit Union in Sierra Vista.
• The 24 Hours of Lemons La Carrera Arizona will take place Feb. 29 and March 1, at Inde Motorsports Ranch, in Willcox. Go to www.24hoursoflemons.com.
• Every Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Cataract Cowboys play a free concert of western music at Rex Allen Museum, 150 N. Railroad Ave.
• Seniors who need help with technology, such as setting up a phone, signing up for mobile coupons for a grocery store or accomplishing things on a computer, are invited to come to the Rose Allan Senior Learning Center at 990 W. Scott St. on Wednesdays, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• Wanted: Willcox Desperados. Free Western entertainment gunfights take place Saturdays at 1 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. For more information call 520-384-2272 or visit www.cattlecapitol.com.
• Jam sessions will be held the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 2-4 p.m. at Studio 128, 128 N. Railroad Ave., Willcox. No electric amplified instruments and no drum kits. Free to the public. For more information call 520-766-3335.
• The Rose C. Allan Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The center offers game night, special programs, use of exercise equipment, etc. The Senior Center is located at the corner of Scott and Bowie streets in Willcox.
Have something for What’s Happening? Send it to: editor@eacourier.com.
