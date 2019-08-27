The seventh annual Willcox Flyer Bike Ride, sponsored by LifeNet Air Methods, will take place in Railroad Park on Saturday, Aug. 31, starting at 7 a.m. Riders can choose between 33- and 66-mile courses.
B Troop, U.S. 4th Cavalry will conduct a living history event, featuring a ride through the park and ceremony at the old post cemetery at Fort Bowie National Historic Site on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. Call 520-847-2500, ext. 25.
Desert Flowers: The Photography of Dr. John P. Schaefer will be exhibited at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m.
Lordsburg Tejano Fiesta and Car Show is Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in Lordsburg, N.M. Gates open at noon; music runs 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Call 575-574-5382.
An Apache pottery workshop, with Shelden Nunez Velarde, will take place Sept. 5-8 at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
Extreme Midget Wrestling 2 will take place Friday, Sept. 6, from 8-10 p.m., at American Legion Lloyd C. Hill Post No. 28 in Clifton. 21 and over only.
Brown Bag History Series begins Thursday, Sept. 12, at noon at Studio 128. Faith Boice will present The Historic Empire Ranch, the story of Walter Vail who came in 1876 from the East Coast to start raising cattle and began a legacy that lives on today. The Brown Bag History Series is held on the second Thursday of each month co-sponsored by the Sulphur Springs Valley Historical Society and the Willcox Historic Theater. These programs are open to the public at no charge.
The 15th annual Gila River Festival will take place Sept. 19-22, in Silver City, N.M.
The 40th Mount Graham Hill Climb and Arizona State Hill Climb Championship bicycle races will take place Saturday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Swift Trail road on Mount Graham. Go to https://www.bikereg.com/40thmtgrahamhillclimb.
Every Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Cataract Cowboys play a free concert of western music at Rex Allen Museum, 150 N. Railroad Ave.
Seniors who need help with technology, such as setting up a phone, signing up for mobile coupons for a grocery store or accomplishing things on a computer, are invited to come to the Rose Allan Senior Learning Center at 990 W. Scott St. on Wednesdays, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Wanted: Willcox Desperados. Free Western entertainment gunfights take place Saturdays at 1 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. For more information call 520-384-2272 or visit www.cattlecapitol.com.
Jam sessions will be held the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 2-4 p.m. at Studio 128, 128 N. Railroad Ave., Willcox. No electric amplified instruments and no drum kits. Free to the public. For more information call 520-766-3335.
Writers’ Bloc, the Willcox writers’ group, meets the fourth Wednesday of every month this year at the Elsie S. Hogan Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Writers are asked to bring something to share.
The Rose C. Allan Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The center offers game night, special programs, use of exercise equipment, etc. The Senior Center is located at the corner of Scott and Bowie streets in Willcox.
