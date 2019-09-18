The 15th annual Gila River Festival will take place Sept. 19-22, in Silver City, N.M.
The 40th Mount Graham Hill Climb and Arizona State Hill Climb Championship bicycle races are Saturday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Swift Trail road on Mount Graham. Go to https://www.bikereg.com/40thmtgrahamhillclimb.
The annual Rex Allen Days adult softball tournaments, with a three-game guarantee, are Sept. 28-29. The men’s tournament is Saturday and the co-ed tournament is Sunday. Text or call 520-409-7123.
The Iron Cowgirl competition, five timed events sponsored by Rex Allen Days, will take place at Quail Park Arena in Willcox on Saturday, Sept. 29. Nonperishable food donations for the Community Food Bank will be acepted at the gate.
The Ministerial Alliance will hold its Fifth Sunday Singalong on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Harvest Ministries, 401 W. Maley. All are welcome to listen or participate. Call 520-384-2061.
Rex Allen Jr. will be appearing throughout the community during Rex Allen Days. He will be at Willcox Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m., and then at the Cowboy Hall of Fame Dinner at the Willcox Community Center that same day at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 5, he will participate in the Rex Allen Days Parade at 10 a.m., and then offer a free concert at 2 p.m. in Windmill Park.
Every Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Cataract Cowboys play a free concert of western music at Rex Allen Museum, 150 N. Railroad Ave.
Seniors who need help with technology, such as setting up a phone, signing up for mobile coupons for a grocery store or accomplishing things on a computer, are invited to come to the Rose Allan Senior Learning Center at 990 W. Scott St. on Wednesdays, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Wanted: Willcox Desperados. Free Western entertainment gunfights take place Saturdays at 1 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. For more information call 520-384-2272 or visit www.cattlecapitol.com.
Jam sessions will be held the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 2-4 p.m. at Studio 128, 128 N. Railroad Ave., Willcox. No electric amplified instruments and no drum kits. Free to the public. For more information call 520-766-3335.
Writers’ Bloc, the Willcox writers’ group, meets the fourth Wednesday of every month this year at the Elsie S. Hogan Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Writers are asked to bring something to share.
The Rose C. Allan Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The center offers game night, special programs, use of exercise equipment, etc. The Senior Center is located at the corner of Scott and Bowie streets in Willcox.
Have something for What’s Happening? Send it to: editor@eacourier.com.
