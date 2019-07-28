Edgar Rice Burroughs Fest 2019, by the Apache Devils Chapter of the Burroughs Bibliophiles and Sulphur Springs Valley Historical Society, will take place Aug.1-4 in Willcox. The event includes guest speakers, a huckster room, trip to Fort Grant and special showing of a “Tarzan” film at the Willcox Historical Theater. Contact fwpuncer@gmail.com.
Cochise Elementary School PTO Jump Off is Thursday, Aug. 1, from 4-6 p.m., at Keiller Park and Recreation Center in Willcox.
Gila Valley Comic-Con Free Comic Book Day is Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
Willcox Quarterback Club annual dinner dance is Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6 p.m. to midnight, at Willcox Elks Lodge #2131, 247 E. Stewart St., in Willcox.
Cochise Elementary School Back to School Night is Thursday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m.
The seventh annual Willcox Flyer Bike Ride, sponsored by LifeNet Air Methods, will take place in Railroad Park on Saturday, Aug. 31, starting at 7 a.m. Riders can choose between 33- and 66-mile courses.
Lordsburg Tejano Fiesta and Car Show is Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in Lordsburg, N.M. Gates open at noon; music runs 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Call 575-574-5382.
Seniors who need help with technology, such as setting up a phone, signing up for mobile coupons for a grocery store or accomplishing things on a computer, are invited to come to the Rose Allan Senior Learning Center at 990 W. Scott St. on Wednesdays, between 10 am and 3 p.m.
Wanted: Willcox Desperados. Free Western entertainment gunfights take place Saturdays at 1 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. For more information call 520-384-2272 or visit www.cattlecapitol.com.
Jam sessions will be held the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 2-4 p.m. at Studio 128, 128 N. Railroad Ave., Willcox. No electric amplified instruments and no drum kits. Free to the public. For more information call 520-766-3335.
Writers’ Bloc, the Willcox writers’ group, meets the fourth Wednesday of every month this year at the Elsie S. Hogan Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Writers are asked to bring something to share.
The Rose C. Allan Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The center offers game night, special programs, use of exercise equipment, etc. The Senior Center is located at the corner of Scott and Bowie streets in Willcox.
Have something for the calendar? Send it to: editor@eacourier.com.
