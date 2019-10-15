The Boulderdash 13k/30k – Riggs Ranch Route is Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Chiricahua National Monument in Willcox. Go to https://ultrasignup.com/.
The Willcox Wine Country Fall Festival is Oct. 19-20 in Railroad Park in Willcox. Go to http://willcoxwinecountry.org/festivals.html
A Medicare meeting, providing updates to changes in Medicare, will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m., at Wynne Chapel. For more info call 520-826-3353.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive will make a stop in Willcox on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m.
Stargazing, hosted by the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association, will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6-9 p.m., at Echo Canyon Overlook in Chiricahua National Monument in Willcox.
First Baptist Church will host a free concert by Gordon Mote on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.
Author and radio/TV personality Chuck Hornung will give a special presentation, “A Romantic Adventure: Mrs. Wyatt (Josie) Earp and the Lone Ranger,” Thursday, Oct. 24, at noon, at Studio 128 in Willcox. This is a presentation of the Historical Society of New Mexico and is sponsored by the Sulphur Springs Valley Historical Society and the Willcox Historic Theater.
A Halloween Carnival is at Bonita Elementary School on Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m. Admission is two bags of candy per family; a raffle ticket will be given for each additional bag. There will be a costume contest from 6-6:30 p.m. for ages pre-K to adult, as well as game booths including ring toss, rocket game, bean bag toss, pumpkin ring toss, and spin and win. Call 828-3363.
Amerind Autumn Fest, celebrating the history, art and culture of the Zuni (A:shiwi) is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
Gila Valley Comic-Con Free Comic Book Day is Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
The Colors of Copper Fine Arts and Wine Tasting Gala, featuring Willcox vineyards, at Galleria Coronado on Clifton’s Chase Creek Street, will take place Nov. 1-2, starting at noon each day.
The Northern Cochise Community Hospital Auxiliary 2019 Christmas Preview and Bake Sale is Friday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NCCH east wing conference room.
The Desert Stampede 5k Trail Run/Walk, to benefit NCCH scholarships, is Nov. 16, starting at 7 a.m., up the hill behind Coronado Vineyards. Call 520-766-6514.
The annual Tombstone Territory Rendezvous, a gathering of authors and researchers, will be held Oct 23-27 in Tombstone at Scheiffelin Hall, with a meet and greet at the Four Deuces on Wednesday, from 5-8 p.m. A book signing will be held Saturday, from 3-4 p.m., at Scheiffellin Hall. E-mail tombterrren@gmail.com.
Every Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Cataract Cowboys play a free concert of western music at Rex Allen Museum, 150 N. Railroad Ave.
Seniors who need help with technology, such as setting up a phone, signing up for mobile coupons for a grocery store or accomplishing things on a computer, are invited to come to the Rose Allan Senior Learning Center at 990 W. Scott St. on Wednesdays, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Wanted: Willcox Desperados. Free Western entertainment gunfights take place Saturdays at 1 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. For more information call 520-384-2272 or visit www.cattlecapitol.com.
Jam sessions will be held the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 2-4 p.m. at Studio 128, 128 N. Railroad Ave., Willcox. No electric amplified instruments and no drum kits. Free to the public. For more information call 520-766-3335.
Writers’ Bloc, the Willcox writers’ group, meets the fourth Wednesday of every month this year at the Elsie S. Hogan Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Writers are asked to bring something to share.
The Rose C. Allan Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The center offers game night, special programs, use of exercise equipment, etc. The Senior Center is located at the corner of Scott and Bowie streets in Willcox.
Have something for What’s Happening? Send it to: editor@eacourier.com.
