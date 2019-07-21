The quarterly senior breakfast, featuring a presentation on podiatry and treatment of the feet by Dr. Paul McMaster, will take place at the Rose C. Allen Senior Learning Center on Friday, July 26, at 8 a.m. RSVP by July 25 to Ainslee Bull at 520-766-6514.
The WASA Sports-tacular Tournaments, featuring kickball, horseshoes, dodgeball, volleyball, cornhole and slow-pitch softball, will take place Saturday, July 27, starting at 8 a.m., in Keiller Park in Willcox.
The 10th annual Garlic Festival, benefiting Wounded Warrior Project and Make-a-Wish Foundation, will take place July 27-28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Triangle T Guest Ranch in Dragoon. Call 520-286-7533.
The third annual Luna County Salsa Festival is Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Courthouse Park in Deming, N.M. Go to tastedeming.com.
Edgar Rice Burroughs Fest 2019, by the Apache Devils Chapter of the Burroughs Bibliophiles and Sulphur Springs Valley Historical Society, will take place Aug. 1-4 in Willcox. The event includes guest speakers, a huckster room, trip to Fort Grant and special showing of a “Tarzan” film at the Willcox Historical Theater. Contact fwpuncer@gmail.com.
Cochise Elementarty School PTO Jump off is Thursday, Aug. 1, from 4-6 p.m., at Keiller Park and Recreation Center in Willcox.
Gila Valley Comic-Con Free Comic Book Day is Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
Willcox Quarterback Club annual dinner dance is Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6 p.m. to midnight, at Willcox Elk’s Lodge #2131, 247 E. Stewart St., in Willcox.
Cochsie Elementary School Back to School Night is Thursday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m.
The seventh annual Willcox Flyer Bike Ride, sponsored by LifeNet Air Methods, will take place in Railroad Park on Saturday, Aug. 31, starting at 7 a.m. Riders can choose between 33- and 66-mile courses.
Lordsburg Tejano Fiesta and Car Show is Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in Lordsburg, N.M. Gates open at noon, music runs 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Call 575-574-5382.
Wanted: Willcox Desperados. Free Western entertainment gunfights take place Saturdays at 1 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. For more information call 520-384-2272 or visit www.cattlecapitol.com.
Jam sessions will be held the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 2-4 p.m. at Studio 128, 128 N. Railroad Ave., Willcox. No electric amplified instruments and no drum kits. Free to the public. For more information call 520-766-3335.
The Rose C. Allan Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The center offers game night, special programs, use of exercise equipment, etc. The Senior Center is located at the corner of Scott and Bowie streets in Willcox.
Writers’ Bloc, the Willcox writers’ group, meets the fourth Wednesday of every month this year at the Elsie S. Hogan Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Writers are asked to bring something to share.
Have something for the calendar? Send it to: editor@eacourier.com.
