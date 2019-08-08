Willcox Unified School District Superintendent Kevin Davis released a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding the incident that occurred Wednesday night. In the statement, which was in Spanish and English, Davis said that the school received word of an individual who was driving a vehicle and repeatedly asking students as they walked home if they needed a ride home.
“The man continued to question the students if they needed a ride after they had refused the offer. One of the students eventually ran to a friends home. All students involved are safe,” Davis reported. “A report was made to the Willcox Department of Public Safety last night,” said Davis. “Additional patrols were ordered for today and will continue for the next few days. We will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to provide a safe and secure environment and ask that you discuss the need to be aware of “stranger danger” with your children.”
When the Range News contacted Willcox Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield, Hadfield said that there will be two police officers in the area where the incident took place. Also, Hadfield said that his officers will be attempting to identify the suspect.
A nearly identical situation happened in Safford on Tuesday after Safford’s first day of school. According to the Safford Police report, an individual driving a gray Nissan car followed a young boy home asking repeatedly if he wanted a ride. The Safford boy repeatedly said no, to which the man kept asking again. Eventually, the boy ran home and the police were called. The Safford police were not able to locate the suspect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.