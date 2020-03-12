Rachel Huber, President of the Northern Cochise Community Hospital Auxiliary, shows the quilt designed by Wanda Goolsby and quilted by Kathy Wolfe. The "Mother's Day Gift" quilt winner will be drawn at noon on Friday, May 8, at the NCCH Auxiliary Gift Shop. Tickets may be purchased for the Civil War print Nine Patch/Rail Fence quilt anytime until the drawing and are $1 for one ticket or $5 for six at the NCCH lobby and Auxiliary Gift Shop. Drawing on May 8 will be at noon! Proceeds go to Auxiliary Scholarships and NCCH equipment. There will also be a Bake Sale on May 8 from 8 a.m. to noon. Get your goodies for Mother's Day!