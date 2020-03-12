Crew Michael Clem was born Jan 11, 2020 at 1:11 a.m. at Tucson Medical Center. His proud parents are Madison Givens and Colton Clem of Willcox. He was 21 inches long and weighed in at 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
