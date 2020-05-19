Non-profits urged to apply for COVID-19 food and shelter funds
Cochise County has been awarded federal funds to help food and shelter programs in high-need areas. Local agencies are invited to apply to the county for grants.
The county will receive $61,480 as part of an annual award it receives through this program. An additional sum of $87,653 has been made available under Phase CARES, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn More
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 27. To obtain/submit an application email armorrison@cochise.az.gov
The Cochise County EFSP Local Board will meet on June 2, at 3 p.m. to determine the allocation of funds. This meeting is open to the public but due to COVID-19, remote attendance is required. Call 602-609-7513 or 888-680-6714, conference ID 981 904 343#. If you have problems accessing the meeting, call 520-432-9200 for direction.
County employees answer call for blood donations
Forty-four Cochise County employees donated 41 units of blood during a recent American Red Cross event. The American Red Cross faces a severe shortage of donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local companies and organizations are encouraged to host their own drives, where possible.
Members of the public can also donate through area blood drives. To find one, visit https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html
Cochise County Courts update COVID-19 response guidelines
To help protect against the spread of COVID-19, the courts and its offices are performing mandatory wellness screenings of everyone entering its buildings using touchless thermometers. Anyone who registers a temperature 100.4 F or above will not be permitted inside a court building.
Additionally, the Courts now require that all visitors use face coverings. Face coverings should not completely conceal your identity, such as ski masks and similar coverings are not allowed.
Many non-essential court hearings are being rescheduled, and other hearings are being held through telephonic means.
Cochise College begins reopening to students
Cochise College began a “safe and gradual” reopening this week. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 am-4:30pm.
Students are encouraged to make appointments, and college services can be provided via email, phone, ZOOM, or in person.
The college plans to increase walk-in hours as student demand increases. Registration is also open for summer sessions. Visit https://www.cochise.edu/ for more information.
The Small Business Development Center is also now open for in-person meetings, although virtual appointments can still be made. Call 520-515-5478 to make an appointment.
State COVID-19 fatalities now over 700
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday the number of COVID-19 cases that have been documented in Arizona is 14,566. That number was 14,170 on Monday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed in Graham County since March 1 is 20. The number in Greenlee County is three. Cochise County has recorded 46 cases.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 46 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, eight required hospitalization and three spent time in the ICU. The website indicates 38 have been released from isolation.
Of the Graham County cases, Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said nearly all have been released from quarantine or isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 704. That number was 686 on Monday.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 220,612. On Monday, that number was 212,784. The percentage that have tested positive is 5.9 percent. In late April, the percentage was 9 percent.
The CDC is reporting 13,284 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,480,349. The agency is also reporting 698 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 89,407.
