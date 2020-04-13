Take a moment and look around. The playgrounds are empty, schools are closed, local merchants are limiting customers due to health risks.
For many, especially our youth, this may represent to them loneliness. Children are accustomed to going to school, riding the bus, engaging in after school activities with their peers.
The absence of that peer group may leave many children feeling lonely and alone and result in anger or even depression.
It’s also important to note that there is a significant association between social isolation and loneliness resulting in reduced mental health outcomes.
For this reason, it’s extremely important to take care of your child’s mental health during the current health crisis affecting us all.
Recognize that it’s normal to feel stress when faced with staying indoors and decreasing contact with friends, neighbors, and even family, especially when there is an underlying concern about catching the virus. Add all these together and you have a formula for developing depression and anxiety.
Social distancing refers to maintaining at least six feet between others in public, avoiding large gatherings, and going out only for essentials, but to our youth, it can quickly begin to feel like confinement.
So how does someone get through this enforced isolation? There are numerous strategies that can be employed to ensure everyone’s overall well-being and good mental health. Most of these either involve finding ways to distract yourself or using your creative abilities to find ways to safely interact with others.
Constant worry about everything that is wrong raises the risk factor for developing depression. Distraction is an excellent preventative approach that will allow kids to identify little projects or tasks to keep them busy and their mood stable.
Keeping to a regular schedule, even when isolated at home, will go a long way in keeping the day as normal as possible and keep loneliness at low tide.
Try starting each day with a plan of action, keep a daily journal about how youngsters are feeling and what they are occupying their time with, and don’t neglect jotting down any ideas of interest that might occur to you.
It’s important to find ways to fill each day.
Limit media consumption. Watching too much news and consuming too much content can be overwhelming. As an adult, check the news once or twice a day but protect your kids from overexposure. Limit your children’s internet access particularly social media as the main topic of all conversations will likely be the virus.
Physical and mental health are interconnected. Weeks of isolation may result in the development of a bunch of couch potatoes. Believe it or not, this lack of exercise will have a direct impact on their ability to cope mentally and emotionally.
To keep everyone active, why not try some of these activities.
1. Take long walks around the neighborhood with or without your dogs.
2. If you are concerned about your kids being outside, a treadmill, the back stairs, or even active play in your own backyard will work just as well.
3. Take up yoga, Tai Chi, or turn on YouTube and connect with a low impact workout in your own home.
A loss of the sense of meaning can also develop at this time. If you find boredom creeping in, or that sensation of losing a sense of self, then a loss of meaning might be affecting everyone in the household.
All of us, adults and children alike, want to feel like we belong, and our life has value. That is why incorporating meaningful activities into each day is a must.
Doing something constructive, that has meaning to us every day, even if only for a short time, will reinforce the sense of purpose in life.
So, what is classified as meaningful? That is up to each individual as we are all uniquely our own person. But possible thoughts might include signing up for an online course and working a little bit each day on it; creating a family tree; or maybe even signing up to be an online volunteer through the United Nations.
Probably the best thing to do to avoid loneliness is to connect with others in non-traditional ways. Think outside the box and seek out a variety of methods to stay in contact with friends and family. You might call someone on the phone, use a video chat service like Facetime, or even text or instant messenger someone. And the list goes on.
Become creative! There’s a reason why artists become swept up with their work. Expressing yourself through creative means can be therapeutic, whether it revolves around writing, dancing, painting, or sculpting. Channeling your feelings, including loneliness, can be a release. Children need to exercise their creative minds and parents should encourage the expression.
There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to conquering loneliness. Consider your child’s wants and needs. Think about activities that pique their interest or provide some connection to others. They’re worth the effort.
Remember, these trying times will not last forever. They will pass. We will survive. We are all in this, and together we are strong.
Debbie A. Heaton is a licensed master’s level therapist.
