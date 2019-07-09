WILLCOX — Locals enjoyed a fireworks display at the Willcox High School field last Thursday night.
WILLCOX — A fire lit up the night and kept crews busy July 1.
WILLCOX — Parkgoers visited, played games and bought sugary treats for science last Thursday.
WILLCOX — Ice cream, free lunch and saying, “Thank you for the good times” was the focal point of Maid Rite Feeds Customer Appreciation Day.
PHOENIX — Groups gathered in Phoenix last Tuesday morning to demand better medical care and denounce the squalid detention conditions at federal border facilities, where hundreds of migrant families are processed.
A USDA workshop on risk management strategies for tree nut producers will take place at the Willcox Elks Lodge on Friday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register with the UA Cooperative Extension office by calling 520-384-3594.
PHOENIX — The lone Democrat on the Arizona Corporation Commission is accusing its newest member of “using her office to advance her election chances.’’
PHOENIX — A state judge last Tuesday threw out much of the challenge by Attorney General Mark Brnovich to the power of state universities to lease out the land they own for private, for-profit operations.
FORT THOMAS — Safford, Thatcher, Pima, Fort Thomas, Morenci and Willcox wrapped up the summer basketball stretch at Fort Thomas on Wednesday.
FORT THOMAS — While there aren’t any trophies to be earned, that doesn’t stop basketball players from putting forth everything they’ve got to produce a win, as all five teams demonstrated on Wednesday.
FORT THOMAS — With school out, high school sports have a chance to spend some extra time refining and improving their teams, including basketball. This year, Fort Thomas Summer Ball hosts Safford, Thatcher, Pima, Morenci, Willcox and Valley Union.
WILLCOX — Kaden Lincoln, 12, Madilyn Todd, 14, and Caden Hooper, 11, have earned positions on the Arizona National Junior High rodeo team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Huron, S.D., June 23-29, to compete at the 15th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo.
SCOTTSDALE — Crossing paths with a venomous snake may not be at the top of one’s to-do list this summer, but for those who want to prepare just in case, the Phoenix Herpetological Society can teach how to safely handle the situation.
PHOENIX — Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich warned Friday that the talk about tariffs and border closures coming from Washington is endangering the economy of both her state and Arizona.