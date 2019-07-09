CONTACT US: 520-384-3571

More inside

News

Calendar

What’s Happening

A USDA workshop on risk management strategies for tree nut producers will take place at the Willcox Elks Lodge on Friday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register with the UA Cooperative Extension office by calling 520-384-3594.

Sports

News

It’s rattlesnake season. Are you prepared?
Complimentary

It’s rattlesnake season. Are you prepared?

SCOTTSDALE — Crossing paths with a venomous snake may not be at the top of one’s to-do list this summer, but for those who want to prepare just in case, the Phoenix Herpetological Society can teach how to safely handle the situation.

Events Calendar



Sign up below and get updates delivered right to your inbox!